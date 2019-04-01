Storm Sets Team Record

The Tri-City Storm set a new organization record for most wins in a regular season in the team’s 44th win of the year Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The Storm defeated the Sioux City Musketeers by a final score of 5-2 behind goals from Connor McMenamin, Shane Pinto, Keaton Pehrson, Filip Forsmark, and Brendan Furry. Isaiah Saville made 25 saves on 27 shots in goal to record his 24th win of the year in net for the Storm.

Tri-City plays its final two games of a six-game road trip next weekend against Sioux City and Cedar Rapids. The Storm return home on Friday, April 12th and Saturday, April 13th for the final two games of the regular season. Tri-City is now just six points away from tying the USHL record for most points in the standings in a single season. The current record of 98 is held by 2011-2012 Green Bay Gamblers and the 2012-2013 Dubuque Fighting Saints. Tri-City is also four wins away from tying the USHL league record for the most wins in a regular season set by the 1998-1999 Des Moines Buccaneers.