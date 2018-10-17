Storm Start The Year 5-0

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm set a team record Tuesday night at the Viaero Center by winning its fifth consecutive game to start the regular season. The Storm’s previous best start to a season was four straight wins during its Anderson Cup Championship season in 2003-2004. Tri-City tied that record after last Friday’s 3-0 shutout of Des Moines in the home opener at the Viaero Center, and set a new record in tonight’s win. Tri-City got goals from Chase McLane, Colby Ambrosio, and Khristian Acosta in the victory. Reigning USHL Goaltender of the Week Isaiah Saville stopped twenty seven of Lincoln’s twenty eight shots to pick up his fourth consecutive win of the season.

Like the home opener on Friday night, Tri-City got off to a quick start in scoring the game’s opening goal in the 1st period. Chase McLane’s unassisted goal just fifty two seconds into the game provided the Storm with an offensive spark. Later in the period, Colby Ambrosio netted his 1st career USHL goal with less than three minutes to play in the opening period. Ambrosio’s goal at 17:01 was assisted by Filip Forsmark and Connor McMenamin. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 10-9 in the 1st period and carried a two goal lead into the 2nd period. Tri-City netted its 3rd and final goal of the game at 1:38 of the 2nd period to increase its lead to three goals. Khristian Acosta scored his 1st regular season goal with Chase McLane registering his 2nd assist of the year. Lincoln’s Mason Klee brought the Stars back to within two goals in the final three minutes of the 2nd period, as he scored his 1st goal of the season. The goal scored by Klee was netted at 17:38 of the period and would be the lone goal scored by the Lincoln offense.

Tri-City held the Stars offense off the board in the 3rd period to record a 3-1 home win over Lincoln. The Storm return to the Viaero Center this weekend following a road game against Des Moines on Friday. Tickets are still available for Tri-City’s two game home set against Des Moines on Saturday and Omaha on Sunday. Saturday’s game will begin at 7:05pm and will feature a rematch of the Storm’s home opener against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Sunday’s game is set to begin at 5:05pm and will showcase an instate rivalry matchup against the Omaha Lancers. Tri-City now looks ahead to its next game against the Des Moines Buccaneers. The matchup will take place at Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale, IA on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm CT, with the broadcast beginning on Storm Radio at 6:45pm.