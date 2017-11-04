Storm stay hot with shootout victory in Muskegon

Muskegon, MI. – The Tri-City Storm needed a shootout for the second consecutive game after a dramatic conclusion to regulation to secure a victory tonight on the road vs. Muskegon. Filip Forsmark and Adam Goodsir scored in the shootout while Filip Larsson denied both Lumberjack shooters for Tri-City’s 5th consecutive win.

After a scoreless first period, Muskegon jumped on the board at 10:51 of the 2nd period with a power play goal from Jachym Kondelik assisted by Matej Pekar and Marc Del Gaizo. The goal gave the Lumberjacks the lead, and it would be held through the conclusion of the first forty minutes of regulation.

Tri-City would respond with a power play goal from Michael Maloney at 5:44 of the 3rd period. The goal was the 2nd of the season from Maloney and was assisted by Filip Forsmark and Hugo Blixt. The teams would trade blows once more as Muskegon retook the lead off a power play shot from Anthony Del Gaizo with less than four minutes remaining. The goal put the pressure on the Storm to respond and with little time left they elected to lift Filip Larsson for the extra attacker. With the net empty, the extra attacker on the ice, Hugo Blixt blasted one by Lumberjack goalie Adam Brizgala with 27 seconds remaining to tie the game up 2-2. Joey Cipollone recorded the secondary assist and Bryan Yoon picked up the primary assist on the goal for his tape to tape pass to set up Hugo Blixt.

A stunned crowd of 1,658 watched the final few seconds tick away and an energetic but scoreless overtime pass by. This left a shootout to decide the game, with both shooters coming up short in the first round. It was then Filip Forsmark who struck for Tri-City to give the Storm a one goal advantage in the shootout. Filip Larsson stopped both Emilio Petterson and Anthony Del Guizo to give Adam Goodsir a chance to burry a shootout goal for the second consecutive game. Goodsir made the most out of his shootout opportunity, firing one past Adam Brizgala to give the Storm their seventh victory in the last eight games.

Tri-City has now won five games in a row and are 3-1 away from the Viaero Center in Kearney. The Storm still hold the best home record in the USHL, a perfect 4-0 at home to start the season.

Hugo Blixt was named the 3rd star of the game, with Storm goaltender Filip Larsson taking home 1st star honors.

The Storm return to action tomorrow night, in another road matchup against the Lumberjacks. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:15pm CT. The game can be heard live on Classic Hits 98.9.