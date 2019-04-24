Storm Sweep Series With Des Moines

Urbandale, IA – The Tri-City Storm downed the Des Moines Buccaneers by a final score of 5-1 Tuesday night at Buccaneer Arena to complete a series sweep and advance to the Western Conference Final. In the game, Tri-City got goals from Joe Berg, Brendan Furry, Benji Eckerle, Shane Pinto, and Connor McMenamin. Isaiah Saville stopped 37 of 38 shots to record the win in goal. The Storm now advance to the Western Conference Final to face either the Sioux Falls Stampede or the Waterloo Black Hawks. The Stampede lead the Black Hawks 2-1 in the best of five Western Conference Semifinal. Western Conference Final dates will be announced at a later date.