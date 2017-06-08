Storm To Hold Summer Camp

Kearney, Neb. – The Tri-City Storm will assess potential players for the 2017-18 season at its annual Main Camp June 11-17 at the Las Vegas Ice Arena in Nevada. The camp consists of affiliate players, prospects selected in the 2017 USHL Draft, returning players and undrafted skaters and goalies looking to grab a roster spot. “We’re excited to get to know our players, draft picks and families that are going to be part of the Storm now and in the future,” said Steve Lowe, President of Hockey Operations.

Tri-City’s top returning forwards are Adam Goodsir, Wyllum Deveaux and Josiah Slavin. Goodsir served as Storm Captain last season and is the squad’s leading returning scorer; the Denver commit finished second on Tri-City with 16 goals (26 points).

Bryan Yoon and Jace Foskey highlight some of the returning defensemen trying out for the Storm. Yoon skated in all 60 regular season games last season, the first Tri-City player since 2014-15 to accomplish the feat. Blueliner Nate Clurman (2 GP) and forward Ryan Roth (4 GP) saw time in Tri-City as affiliates last season. Former Storm affiliate Johnny McDermott is also back in Tri-City, returning to junior hockey after playing last year at Boston University.

Tri-City’s 2017 draft picks will look to make a strong impression. In the first round of the 2017 Phase II Draft, the Storm selected forward Tyler Ward with the seventh overall pick and goaltender Filip Larsson with the eight selection. Larsson was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.

Three former teammates from the prestigious Shattuck-St. Mary’s Prep School have also been reunited. Tri-City picked up forwards Connor McMenamin (Sioux City), Caleb Rule (Waterloo) and Charlie Dovorany (Fargo) in three separate deals this winter. The trio played on the same line at Shattuck from 2013-15 and won consecutive national championships. Tri-City featured Rule on its March affiliate report. The Storm will select its 30-man Training Camp roster in July.