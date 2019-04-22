Storm Up 2-0 In Series

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm downed the Des Moines Buccaneers by a final score of 2-0 Saturday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney to take a 2-0 series lead in the 2019 Western Conference Semifinal. The series now moves to Urbandale, Iowa for Game #3 on Tuesday night. With a 2-0 lead in the best of five series, the Storm will have an opportunity to advance to the 2019 Western Conference Finals with a road win at Buccaneer Arena on Tuesday. With tonight’s result, the Storm assured that at least one more playoff game will be played at the Viaero Center this postseason.

Puck drop for Game #3 of the Western Conference Semifinals is scheduled for 7:05pm on Tuesday. Two 1st period goals from Keaton Pehrson and Shane Pinto were the only scoring plays in a low scoring battle between the Buccaneers and Storm Saturday night in Kearney. Keaton Pehrson gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at the 9:09 mark of the 1st period. Pehrson’s goal was assisted by Connor McMenamin and Elias Rosen. The Storm’s next scorning play came in the final minute of the opening period as Shane Pinto netted his 2nd goal of the 2019 Clark Cup Playoffs. Pinto’s goal was scored at 19:17 of the 1st period and was assisted by Zac Jones. Tri-City outshot Des Moines 14-11 in the 1st period and carried a two-goal lead into the 2nd period.

The Buccaneers outshot the Storm 9-7 in the 2nd period and 9-4 in the 3rd period but were unable to put a puck past Tri-City goaltender Isaiah Saville, who held the Des Moines offense off the scoreboard. Saville made 29 saves on 29 shots to record his 1st career postseason shutout. Tri-City returns to action Tuesday in Game #3 of the Western Conference Semifinals at Buccaneer Arena.