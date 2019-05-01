Storm Upset At Home

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm were held off the scoreboard in the opening game of the Western Conference Final Tuesday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney. The Sioux Falls Stampede scored two 2nd period goals and added an additional goal in the 3rd period to win Game #1 of the Western Conference Final 3-0. Tri-City now trails 1-0 in the best of five series and will host Sioux Falls tomorrow at the Viaero Center for Game #2 of the Western Conference Final. Puck drop for tomorrow’s Clark Cup Playoff game is scheduled for 7:05pm.The Storm return home tomorrow night to host Sioux Falls in Game #2 of the Western Conference Final.