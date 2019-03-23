Storm Win Again

Dubuque, IA – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Dubuque Fighting Saints 4-3 in overtime Friday night at the Mystique Ice Center in Dubuque, Iowa. Tri-City got goals in regulation from Connor McMenamin, Brendan Furry, and Zac Jones. In the three on three overtime period, Mike Koster netted his 1st goal of the season for Tri-City to give the team its 42nd win of the 2018-2019 regular season. With a win Saturday Night, this year’s Tri-City Storm team can tie the 2003-2004 Anderson Cup Champion Tri-City Storm team for the most wins in a single regular season in organization history. Puck drop for tomorrow’s game is scheduled for 7:05pm.