Storm Win In Lincoln

Lincoln, NE. –The Tri-City Storm held on for a 3-2 win on Thursday at the Ice Box in Lincoln to defeat the Lincoln Stars for the 5th time this season. Tri-City now holds a 5-0 season series lead vs. the Stars and clinched the season series victory in the win. Jake Barczewski recorded his third USHL victory on the season, and Tyler Madden scored the game winning goal in the Storm victory. The first period Thursday night at the Ice Box in Lincoln was filled with goal scoring from each team. Ronnie Attard starting the scoring frenzy by lighting the lamp at the 2:05 mark of the 1st period. The goal was his 6th on the season, and gave Attard sole possession of the USHL league lead for most goals scored by a defenseman this season. The power play goal scored by Attard would be the 1st of 2 power play goals scored by Tri-City in the game. After taking a 1-0 lead on the man advantage, the Storm would quickly surrender the lead less than half a minute later. Eero Teravainen scored his 2nd of the season to tie the game up at 1-1. The Stars would take the lead later on in the period on what would be the final goal of the game scored by Lincoln. Hunter Johannes scored his 1st goal of the year at the 7:54 mark of the opening period to give the Stars a one goal advantage.

Tri-City would tie the game up once more with another power play goal with less than four minutes to go in the 1st period. Tyler Ward netted his 6th of the season to bring the game back to a tie. The 1st period ended with the score at 2-2. The 2nd period was fast paced with each team getting chances on the powerplay. More than 19 minutes went by without a goal. With less than a minute remaining in the 2nd period, Tyler Madden scored his 7th goal of the season with Connor McMenamin picking up an assist on the goal. It was the first goal of the season for Madden with the Storm as he was traded to the team back on December 11th. Jake Barczewski stopped 32 of 34 shots and recorded back to back wins for the first time this season. The Storm travel to Green Bay to take on the Gamblers on Saturday.