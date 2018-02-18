Storm Win In Overtime

Fargo, ND. – The Tri-City Storm defeated the Fargo Force 2-1 in overtime Saturday night at Scheels Arena in Fargo, ND to snap a six game winless streak. Jake Crespi scored the game winning goal in overtime to seal the victory for the Storm. The goal was Crespi’s 6th of the season, and was assisted by Tyler Madden and Bryan Yoon.

For the 2nd consecutive night, Tri-City and Fargo skated to a 0-0 tie after the 1st period. Fargo peppered Tri-City with 18 shots in the 1st period but was unable to beat Storm goalie Filip Larsson. The Force outshot the Storm 18-5 in the 1st period. Tri-City roared back in the 2nd period, outshooting Fargo 10-7, and scored the game’s first goal. Hugo Blixt scored a late period power play goal to give the Storm a 1-0 lead. Tyler Madden and Bryan Yoon assisted on Blixt’s goal.

The Force responded with a power play goal of their own early in the 3rd period to tie the game at 1-1. Sammy Steele scored at the 2:10 mark of the 3rd period to even up the score. The two teams traded chances in the 3rd but no additional goals would be scored and the game needed overtime to find a winner.

The Storm’s Jake Crespi ended the game at the 3:02 mark of the overtime period, firing the puck behind Force goalie Strauss Mann. The overtime game winning goal from Crespi was assisted by Tyler Madden and Bryan Yoon. Filip Larsson stopped a season high 41 shots for Tri-City in the win, including all 4 Force shots in overtime.

The Storm improved to 24-15-1-1 in the win and have now recorded 50 points in the league standings. The Storm return to action Friday night in Cedar Rapids.