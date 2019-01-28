Storm Wins Again At Home

Sioux City, IA – The Tri-City Storm erased a 2-0 deficit in the final seven minutes of the game and won a 16-round shootout against the Sioux City Musketeers by a final score of 3-2 Sunday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, IA. After Ronnie Attard scored the Storm’s goal with less than seven minutes to play, Filip Forsmark tied the game on a goal with less than two minutes to go. Connor McMenamin and Asa Kinnear scored in a shootout that went 16 rounds, and Jake Barczewski recorded the win in net after making 23 saves in regulation time and overtime and stopping an additional 15 saves in the shootout. Tri-City returns to action Saturday in a road game against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Puck drop is schedule for 7:05pm.