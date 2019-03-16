Storm Wins At Home

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm defeated rival Lincoln by a final score of 4-2 Friday night at the Viaero Center. Shane Pinto netted two goals against his former team, and Ronnie Attard and Keaton Pehrson also scored goals in the Tri-City win. Jake Barczewski recorded his 19th win of the season in goal after making fifteen saves in the game. The Storm conclude “Rivalry Weekend” tomorrow night at the Viaero Center in a matchup against the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop for tomorrow night’s game is set for 7:05pm.

Ronnie Attard put the Storm on the board less than four minutes into Friday night’s game. Attard’s 25th goal of the season was assisted by Khristian Acosta and Joe Molenaar and gave Tri-City a 1-0 lead. Minutes later, at the 5:18 mark of the 1st period, Shane Pinto netted his 21st goal of the season to give Tri-City a two-goal advantage. Ronnie Attard and Zac Jones recorded assists on the Storm’s 2nd goal of the night. At 13:04 of the opening period, Lincoln’s Steven Agriogianis put the Stars on the board with a goal assisted by Josh Bohlin. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 12-6 in the 1st period and took a 2-1 lead into the 2nd period.

The Storm increased the lead to two goals on Shane Pinto’s 2nd goal of the game at 11:52 of the 2nd period. Pinto’s goal was his 22nd of the season and was scored on a breakaway following an assist from Cole McWard. Tri-City found the back of the net minutes later to increase the lead to three goals. Keaton Pehrson notched his 6th goal of the season to make it 4-1 at the 12:37 mark of the 2nd period. Pehrson’s goal was assisted by Khristian Acosta and Joe Molenaar. Tri-City outshot Lincoln 16-3 in the 2nd period and carried a 4-1 lead into the 3rd period.

The 3rd period’s only goal was scored by Lincoln’s Arlo Merritt at the 9:49 mark of the period. The goal cut the Storm’s lead to two goals, but the Stars offense was held off the board in the final ten minutes of the 3rd period, and Tri-City picked up its 39th win of the year by a final score of 4-2. The Storm outshot the Stars 37-17 and improved to 32-0 when leading after the 2nd period this season. In the win, Tri-City maintained its five-point advantage over the Muskegon Lumberjacks for 1st place in the USHL league standings.

Tri-City returns to action Saturday in a home game against the Omaha Lancers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm