Storm Wins Big Again

Kearney, NE – The Tri-City Storm thrashed the Omaha Lancers Saturday night at the Viaero Center, winning by a final score of 8-1. Tri-City got goals in the game from eight different players, and Isaiah Saville backstopped the Storm to the team’s 40th win of the season. Tri-City returns to action Tuesday night at the Viaero Center in a home game against the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop for Tuesday’s Storm home game is scheduled for 7:05pm.

After a scoreless 1st period, Omaha took a 1-0 lead just over seven minutes into the 2nd period. The Lancers’ only goal of the night was scored by Cole Kodsi at 7:05 of the 2nd period and was assisted by Travis Mitchell. The goal was one of Omaha’s two shots on goal in the period. Tri-City outshot the Lancers 32-2 in the 2nd period and put up five unanswered goals in the period following the goal. Tri-City’s first goal of the night was scored by former Lancer Captain Brendan Furry. Furry’s 18th goal of the year was scored at 12:04 of the 2nd period and was assisted by Ronnie Attard and Zac Jones. The goal was scored on the power play and tied the game at 1-1. Tri-City took the lead moments later on Joe Molenaar’s 15th goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Cal Dybicz and Khristian Acosta and was scored at the 13:11 mark of the period. Shane Pinto netted a power play goal at 16:14 of the 2nd period to push the Storm lead to 3-1. Pinto’s 23rd goal of the year was assisted by Brendan Furry.

Ronnie Attard scored his 26th goal of the year at 18:32 of the 2nd period on a goal assisted by Brendan Budy and Brendan Furry. Attard’s goal was the Storm’s 3rd power play goal of the period and gave the team a 4-1 lead. The final scoring play in the Storm’s 2nd period offensive outburst was an Elias Rosen goal with 19 seconds left in the period. Rosen’s 4th goal of the season was assisted by Filip Forsmark. Tri-City carried a 5-1 lead into the 3rd period after outshooting the Lancers by thirty shots in the 2nd period.

The Storm offense continues to strike in the final period, with Benji Eckerle, Ian Murphy, and Keaton Pehrson all scoring goals. Eckerle’s goal at 4:40 of the 3rd period was his 6th of the season and was assisted by Mike Koster and Asa Kinnear. With the assist, Koster recorded his 1st point with the Storm this season on the team’s 4th power play goal of the night. Ian Murphy scored his 6th goal of the year at 15:34 of the period on a goal assisted by Mike Koster and Brendan Furry. Keaton Pehrson netted his 7th goal of the year at the 17:12 mark of the period to increase the Tri-City lead to 8-1. Pehrson’s goal was assisted by Joe Berg and Mike Koster. Tri-City returns to action Tuesday in a game against the Lincoln Stars. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm,