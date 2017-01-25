Storm Wins Big At Omaha

Ralston, Neb. – Defenseman Bryan Yoon recorded three assists in the first period, Wyatt Bongiovanni tallied a pair of goals and the Tri-City destroyed the Omaha Lancers, 6-1, Tuesday at Ralston Arena. Yoon recorded the three helpers in a span of 5:37, giving primary assists to Adam Goodsir, Josiah Slavin and Odeen Tufto (1g, 2a). The 20-year-old Tufto has four points in three games since the Storm acquired the forward from Fargo earlier this month. Slavin (1st USHL goal) and Tufto scored their first Storm goals. Wyatt Bongiovanni and Danny DiGrande scored in the second period.

At one point in the second frame, the Storm was quintupling the Lancers in shots, 31-6. The Storm attempted 21 shots in the second, a period-high this season. Tri-City out shot Omaha, 46-19. Dayton Rasmussen made 18 saves. Tommy Nappier was pulled for the first time in his Lancers career after giving up five goals on 33 shots. Backup Ryan Keane allowed one goal on 13 shots. Monte Graham recorded a pair of helpers, his second multi-point effort this month. Storm points leader Linus Weissbach (31) had a helper, his team-leading 22nd helper.