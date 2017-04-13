Stuhr Brings Over the Top Award to Heartland

OMAHA, Neb. – Heartland Community School’s Senior, Austin Stuhr, was award the Over the Top Award sponsored by the Jet Foundation and Johnny Rodgers.

The ceremony honoring the two best offensive players in the state of Nebraska was held Wednesday evening in Omaha. Stuhr was given the award for the West Region, while Bellevue West’s Jaylin Bradley was given the award for the East. The two day event will continue Thursday evening with the presentation of the Jet Award, which is given to the best returner in College Football. University of Southern California return man Adoree Jackson captured the award this year. Thursday night, the Regency Lodge in downtown Omaha will be filled with past and present college football players all there to honor the Jet Foundation.

Stuhr plans to continue his football career next year at Northwest Missouri State and major in Agriculture.