Sunderman Steps Down At Hastings College

Head Women’s Tennis Coach Roger Sunderman has resigned from his position effective immediately. “I want to thank Hastings College for the opportunities for professional and personal development that have been provided to me during the last four years,” Sunderman said. “I have enjoyed working for Hastings College and appreciate the support provided me during my tenure with the College.”

“I want to commend Coach Sunderman for the outstanding season the women’s tennis program just completed. Thank you Coach Sunderman for all that you accomplished for Hastings College. Good luck to you in your future endeavors,” said Ron Hergott, Hastings College Lifetime Sports Director. Sunderman led the women’s tennis team to its first ever Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season and tournament crowns; this was also the first time the team had won a conference title since 2000. Hastings will begin to look for a new women’s tennis coach immediately.