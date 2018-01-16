SWC Basketball Tournament Pairings Announced

The SWC annual basketball tournament has announced the seedings for this year’s boys and girls tournament which gets underway Monday, Jan. 22.

First-round games will be hosted by the higher seeds. The semi-finals, championship and consolation rounds will be played at Mid Plains Community College in North Platte. The semis will be held Friday and the finals will by on Saturday.

Gothenburg is the top-seed in the girls tournament. The Swedes will host Ainsworth, Ogallala will host Cozad. Minden will travel to newcomer, McCook and Broken Bow will be home to face Valentine. All of the first round games for the girls take place on Tuesday.

The seedings are based on power points that are set by the NSAA. Power points are determined by records and teams played.

Cozad is the top-seeded boys team. The Haymakers will host eighth-seeded Valentine. Broken Bow is the second-seeded team the Indians will host Gothenburg. Ainsworth received the third-seed and they will take on McCook at home. Finally, Ogallala travels to Minden to take on the Whippets. The boys first-round games will be played on Monday.