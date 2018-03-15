class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297541 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
SWC Girls & Boys Basketball All Conference Teams

BY Jayson Jorgensen | March 15, 2018
Gothenburg's Gracie Stienike-KRVN Photo Paul Pack

1 st Team
Gracie Stienike, Gothenburg 12
Janessa Madsen, Minden 12
Sadie Rush, Cozad 12
Kali Staples, Broken Bow 9
Diana Reed, Ogallala 12

2 nd
Bailey Honn, McCook 12
Jory Lowe, Broken Bow 12
Rylee Rice, Ainsworth 10
Alex Bauer, Minden 11
MacKenzie Smith, McCook 11

3 rd
Jaden Bryant, McCook 12
Kennedy Berreckman, Cozad 12
Taylor Williams, Ogallala 11
Chiara Richeson, Gothenburg 9
Liviya Wier, McCook 9

Boys SWC Team

1st Team
Payton Borders- Broken Bow
Dillon Geiser- Cozad
Trestian Siemering- Cozad
Hunter Pothoff- McCook
Elijah Lovin- Minden

2nd Team
Nate Neil- Cozad
Kevin Linn- Broken Bow
Gage Delimont- Ainsworth
Cameron Raffeli- Ogallala
Bennet Folkers- Gothenburg

3rd Team
Josh Harvey- Broken Bow
Josh Denny- Minden
AJ Whiting- Gothenburg
Adam Kroeger- Ogallala
Trey Reece- Valentine
Clayton Stevens- McCook

 

