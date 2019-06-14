class="post-template-default single single-post postid-390497 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"
SWC Wins New West All Star Classic

BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 14, 2019
2019 Southwest Conference All Stars-KRVN Photo

The SWC won the championship at  Thursday night’s New West All Star Classic Volleyball games in Minden. The SWC beat the LPC in four sets, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18. In the Championship match they defeated the Fort Kearny Conference 25-18, 25-21. Leah Boudreau of Minden was named the MVP of the night. The Republican Plains Activities Conference beat the Loup Platte in two sets to win the consolation match. Tonight the Girls and Boys basketball games are set with the girls games at 5pm with the boys games to follow.

