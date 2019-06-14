SWC Wins New West All Star Classic

The SWC won the championship at Thursday night’s New West All Star Classic Volleyball games in Minden. The SWC beat the LPC in four sets, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18. In the Championship match they defeated the Fort Kearny Conference 25-18, 25-21. Leah Boudreau of Minden was named the MVP of the night. The Republican Plains Activities Conference beat the Loup Platte in two sets to win the consolation match. Tonight the Girls and Boys basketball games are set with the girls games at 5pm with the boys games to follow.