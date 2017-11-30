(Video) Swede Boys Ready For New Challenge

GOTHENBURG – After qualifying for the State Tournament in back to back years for the first time in 53 years its a new era for the Swede Boys Basketball Team.

Veteran head coach, Roger Koeher, says that the cupboard is hardly bare.

“Yes, we lost four starters, but we return our 6, 7, 8 players,” Koehler said. “We are young and a little bit inexperienced, so it might take awhile.”

The lone returning starter for the Swedes is Bennett Folkers, In most games Folkers will be the most athletic player on the court. The question for the Swedes will be if that translates into points. The Swedes will not lack size with A. J. Whiting and Josh Olsen both over 6’5″. Underclassmen Maquire Bartlett and Owen Geiken will be counted on for court time as the season goes on. Senior Logan Carlson will also be called on to add leadership for the young Swedes.

The Swedes hold a 35 game home winning streak, with their last loss coming to the hands of Cozad in 2014. They will be tested in their opener against Lexington tonight.

