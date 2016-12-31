Swede Boys Win Cabela’s Shootout

SIDNEY – The Gothenburg boys basketball team remained undefeated and took home some hardware in the process as the Swedes won the Cabela’s Holiday Shootout with a 74-56 win over Gering Friday.

Dawson Graham led all scorers with 20 points. Will Healey chipped in with 14 points as he wass in double-figures for the second time this season. The Swedes moved to 10-0 on the year and are up to No. 2 in the state according to the NSAA power points. This was the first championship for Gothenburg in this tournament, which has been a difficult one for them in the past.

The Gothenburg girls got their second win in a row as they beat Cheyenne South 44-43 in another nail-biter for the Swedes. Gracie Stienike continued her good tournament scoring 17 points and pulling down eight boards. Arleigh Costello had a personal season high scoring 15 points in the win. The Swedes now are 4-6 on the season as they went 2-1 during the holiday tournament.