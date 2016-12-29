Swede Boys Win Opener At Cabela’s Holiday Shootout

SIDNEY – The Gothenburg boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 56-43 win over Laramie High School of Wyoming on Wednesday.

Senior, Dawson Graham led the way for the Swedes with 17, game-high points. Senior, Ty Clement chipped in 11 points and pulled down six rebounds before fouling out of the game. The Plainsmen had a one-point lead after the first quarter, but Gothenburg scored 18 points in the second quarter and never looked back. Laramie, the 12th largest school in Wyoming, was led by Frank Krum who had 15 points. Gothenburg moves to 8-0 on the season. The Swedes take on Sidney today (Thursday) at 5:30 MT.

The Gothenburg girls struggled in a 56-24 loss to Laramie. Junior, Gracie Stienike scored 12 points to lead the Swedes, she also pulled down eight rebounds. The girls fall to 2-6 on the season. Gothenburg will take on Torrington tonight (Thursday) at 5:30 MT.