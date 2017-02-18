Swede boys win their 22nd game

OGALLALA – It wasn’t easy, but the Gothenburg Boy’s closed out their regular season with a 85-57 win over Ogallala on Friday night.

It was a feisty atmosphere in the new Ogallala gym as the Indians were looking to upset the fifth-ranked Swedes. With some hot shooting by Colby Rezac and timely ball hawking by Cameron Raffeli it looked like Ogallala might do just that. Gothenburg had a 24-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, but that lead dwindled to just three points at 44-41 at halftime, despite Swede Dawson Graham pouring in 25 first-half points.

At that point, the Indians had the Swedes attention and Gothenburg came out hot in the second-half. Collin Hahn scored the first eight points of the quarter including two, three-pointers. That, along with stingy defense gave Gothenburg the margin of victory.

The Swedes outscored the Indians by ten points in the third quarter and then poured it on in the fourth quarter out-scoring Ogallala 18-3.

The Swedes “big three” Graham (28 points), Hahn (18 points) and Ty Clement (19 points) led the way in their final regular season game.

Gothenburg finishes the regular season at 22-2, Ogallala falls to 12-11. Both teams will begin play in the C1-11 district on Tuesday.

Click here to listen to the game.