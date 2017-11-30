Swede Girls Look To Improve

GOTHENBURG – There is a sense of excitement around the gym in Gothenburg this year as the Swedes Girls season gets underway tonight against Lexington.

Second year head coach Nick Miller says he has learned a lot after his second year as a head coach and he is ready to move the program along.

The front court should be a strength for the Swedes as they return Seniors Gracie Stienike, Arleigh Costello and Trystan Baker. That inside strength will help on the boards and defensively.

Miller also hopes to be able to open things up a little with his new back court. Kaitlyn Kleinknecht is a returning starter that brings defensive prowess and hustle to this Gothenburg team. Natalie Kennicutt will be called upon to add some outside shooting to the team. Look for help from young players like Kenzie Graham, Chiara Richeson, Annica Harm and Jaiden Davis among others.

Should be an exciting year for the Swedes and it all starts tonight against Lexington.

Click here to see the video preview.