Swedes advance to C1-11 subdistrict final

NORTH PLATTE – It was a #2 seed versus a #3 seed matchup between Gothenburg and Chase County on Tuesday night. The two squads were battling it out to see who would face Hershey in the girls C1-11 subdistrict championship on Thursday. It was the Swedes who were able to advance as they beat the Longhorns 43-37.

Gothenburg led 10-7 after the first quarter but in the second period, it was Chase County who took over by scoring 11 points to Gothenburg’s seven and the halftime score was 18-17 in favor of the Longhorns.

The third quarter was a struggle offensively for each team. Gothenburg scored six points while holding Chase County to five. Entering the final quarter the score was 23-23. In the fourth quarter, the offenses picked up as Gothenburg scored 20 points while holding Chase County to 14.

Gothenburg was led by Gracie Stienike’s 11 points. Chase County was paced by Ragan Nickless. Chase County finishes the season at 12-11. Gothenburg will face Hershey on Thursday at 6:30 P.M. for the girls C1-11 subdistrict championship. That game can be heard on 100.1 FM, KAMI 1580, and on krvn.com.