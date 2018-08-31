Swedes Defense and Ground Game Dominant

GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg Swedes moved to 2-0 with an impressive 21-0 win over Cozad Friday night.

In week one, the Swede defense only allowed 61 yards of offense against Chase County. The question really was though, “were they for real.” Consider the question answered. Gothenburg’s defense stymied a good Cozad offense (380 yards in week one). Midway through the fourth quarter the Haymaker offense had only 60 yards in the game and hadn’t completed a pass.

The Gothenburg offense used a relentless ground game to hold on to the ball and to beat up on the Cozad defense. The vaunted Swede rushing game rolled up over 400 yards enroute to the win.

Owen Geiken led the way with 128 yards, he also had a bushel of tackles to key that vicious defense.

Gothenburg scored on the first play of the second quarter, after a scoreless first, when Geiken went in from 5 yards out. On their next possession Trent Harbor burst from left tackle and out-ran the field to score from 61 yards out. Maguire Bartlett added the final score on a one yard plunge in the third.

In a stat you never saw you would see in today’s game, there was only one pass completed the entire game.

With the loss Cozad falls to 0-2.