(Audio) Swedes/Eagles Split Games Thursday

OXFORD – The Nest was the home of a Thursday night double header against the Gothenburg Swedes and home team Southern Valley Eagles. The Eagles took the girls game 45-42 and the Swede boys took their contest 55-35.

Casi Bose led the way for Southern Valley scoring 13, including 11 in the second half. She was the only Eagle in double figures as they used a to overcome a half time deficit. Maggie Bose scored all eight of her points in the third quarter to key the comeback. Gracie Stienike scored a game high 21 points, but was called for a costly technical in the fourth quarter.

It was the first loss of the year for Gothenburg who drops to 2-1, the Eagles improve to 2-2.

Click here to listen to the girls game.

The boys game was dominated by the Swedes as their size dominated the paint from the beginning of the game. Bennett Folkers and Josh Olson led the way for Gothenburg as they scored 14 points apiece. Maquire Bartlett also finished in double figures, with 11. The Swedes led from the very beginning and took a 19 point advantage in at half time.

Swede Head Coach, Roger Koehler, said they got some work done.

“We did a better job of communicating and pressure defense,” Koehler. “Coach Carlin (assistant Scott) is in charge of our defense, they have done a good job this year.”

Chaston Burgeson was the leading scorer for Southern Valley, scoring 12.

The Eagles fall to 0-4 while the Swedes improve to 2-1 on the season.

Click here to listen to the boys game.