Swedes Ground Game Too Much For Dusters

GOTHENBURG – The Gothenburg Swedes remained undefeated as they knocked off Holdrege on Friday night 40-13. The Swedes relentless offense pounded out nearly 500 yards, most of it on the ground en route to another dominating win.

Trenton Harbur had has best game yet for the Swedes running for 178 yards including the opening score when he went off right tackling and out-ran the Dusters for a 74 yard tally. Holdrege answered on their next drive with a 19 yard pass from Drake Johnson to Treven Melroy.

On their next possession, Gothenburg went on a nine play 84 yard drive capped off by a nine yard run by Owen Geiken. The Dusters then fumbled the ensuing kickoff. The Swedes took advantage of the short field as Geiken went in from 10 yards out to give the Swedes a 19-7 lead. Maguire Bartlett finished the scoring in the first half, going in from one yard out; Gothenburg led 26-7 at halftime.

The Swedes rolled up over 300 yards of offense in the first half as the offensive line continued their outstanding play.

Harbur scored on an 11 yard run on Gothenburg’s first possession of the second half to increase the lead to 33-7. The Dusters countered with a 15 yard pass from Johnson to Cole Watts as Holdrege had success through the air in the second half. Brennan Seitsinger rounded out the scoring in the game with a two yard plunge.

With the win Gothenburg moves to 3-0 and Holdrege falls to 1-2.