Swedes Just Short Of Scoring Record

KEARNEY – The semi-finals of the boys Southwest Conference Tournament saw some big numbers as Gothenburg beat Cozad 90-57.

The Swedes 90 points was second only to the 92 points that Gothenburg scored during the 1969-70 season. Gothenburg scored 51 points in the first half as they remained undefeated and advance to the SWC championship for the second year in a row.

The Haymakers put up a good fight early, but weren’t able to keep pace with the scoring of senior Dawson Graham who scored 31 of his game high 34 points before halftime. Graham finished only four points off of the all-time scoring record for Gothenburg. That record was set by Jay Novacek. during the 1978-79 season.

Cozad was led in scoring by Trestan Siemering who scored 16 points and Blaine Emerson with 12 points. The Haymakers fall to 9-8 on the season.

Along with Graham’s 34 points, Grant Sell scored 11 points and Colin Hahn added 10 points for the Swedes who move to 18-0 and will go for their first SWC championship since 2005 as they take on the Broken Bow at 6:30. You can hear the game on 93.1 the River.