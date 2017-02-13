Swedes Look To Use Heartland Hoops Loss To Get Better

GRAND ISLAND – For the second year in a row the Gothenburg Swedes were invited to play in the Heartland Hoops Classic at the Heartland Events Center on the grounds that hold the Nebraska State Fair. For the second year, it wasn’t fun and games for the Swedes as again they made a furious comeback that came up short. This year losing to Omaha Skutt 75-66.

The Skyhawks came into the tournament as the fifth-ranked team in Class B. They played a physical Class B style game and built a big lead in the second and third period before some long range shooting and missed free throws allowed Gothenburg to get within six points with about 30 seconds left to play. Omaha Skutt was able to hit some key free throws, at the point, to hold on for the win.

Dawson Graham led the way for the Swedes scoring 26 points. Including five three-pointers to lead the comeback effort. Collin Hahn came up big again, as he often does in big games, chipping in with 16 points. The Skyhawks inside game with post TJ Skradski led the way for Omaha Skutt.

Despite the loss Swede coach Roger Koehler is confident his team can learn from the game.

“Sometimes winning can mask some errors,” Koehler said. “Our goal is to get better every game, every practice, I think we will get better because of this game.”

Koehler said that Skutt is a good team.

“There is a reason they are the fifth-ranked team in Class B,” Koehler said. “The level of competition they have played all year showed and I think it was a benefit for them. They put a lot of pressure on us, we ended up dribbling too much with that pressure.”

Koehler said his team now has a chance to address some of these issues prior to the post season.

Despite losing this game this Swedes team is the winningest team in Gothenburg boys basketball history.

The Swedes are 21-2 and close out the regular season with a trip to Ogallala on the Feb. 17.

