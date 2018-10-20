Swedes Lose Tough Battle

ORD – In a battle of two of the top teams in C1 football Ord outlasted Gothenburg 10-7. It was a game that featured to two best defensive teams in the state, so that low score was not surprising, however, some of the other statistics were.

The Chanticleers scored the first 10 points of the game but were then stymied by the Swedes defense and the time consuming, “ground and pound,” Gothenburg offense. The Swedes ran 71 plays on offense while Ord only had 35. Gothenburg out-yarded the Chants 235-129. In fact, the Swedes had more first downs and fewer penalties. In the end though, the only stat that mattered was the final score.

After getting the short field, Ord’s Jesse Ulrich scored from 13 yards out in the first quarter. The Chanticleer’s Jaden Reilly intercepted a Maguire Bartlett pass two drives later and give Ord the short field again and the Chants took advantage by hitting a 23 yard field goal by Kellen Meyer. The Swedes then went on a 15 play drive that got them to the Ord 12 yard line, but were unable to convert on fourth down and turned the ball over on downs.

Much of the second half was dominated by Gothenburg. They drove to the Ord 25 yard line, then missed a field goal. On the next possession that drove 84 yards and finally got in the end zone on a nine yard run by Brennan Seitsinger. Gothenburg’s next drive got them down to the Ord 30, but the Swedes were unable to convert another fourth down. After the third “three and out” of the second half by Ord, Gothenburg got the ball back and drove to the Ord 24, however another field goal attempt when just right and Ord was able to end the game on a kneel down.

With the win, Ord has all but guaranteed themselves a high seed in the playoffs and home field advantage. For Gothenburg the wait begins until the NSAA determines finally seedings.

Ord makes it into the field of 16 after finishing 17th in points the last two years.

Gothenburg ends the regular season at 7-2.