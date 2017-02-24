Swedes Roll Past Hershey In Subdistrict Final

NORTH PLATTE – The Gothenburg Swedes took one more step to being the first team in 88 years at Gothenburg to make a return trip to state. Gothenburg beat Hershey in the C1-11 sub district final 78-61 on Thursday night. Hershey came into the game as one of the hottest teams in the state, winners of nine in a row. However, they ran into a buzz-saw Thursday night as the Swedes took an early lead and never looked back. Hot shooting from Dawson Graham paced the Swedes as they took a nine point lead into the second quarter. The Panthers would get as close as seven, but Gothenburg would extended the lead back to 10 before halftime.

Graham’s 21 (he scored 32 for the game) first half points were highlighted by a three-quarter court shot and a tip-dunk that brought fans to their feet. Collin Hahn had 13 points, Bennett Folkers 11 points and Ty Clement 10 for Gothenburg who is now 24-2 Hershey was led in scoring by Clay Frels who finished his career with 14 points and Charles Roberts with 13. The Swedes advance to the C1-6 District final against Chadron on Monday night in Sidney. Chadron is a unlikely opponent for Gothenburg as they upset Gordon-Rushville in the sub-district final. The Swedes and Cardinals met in early January were the Swedes won 62-42. Monday’s game is set for Sidney and that game can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com.