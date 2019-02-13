Swede’s Season Ends

SUTHERLAND- Gothenburg Girls season came to a close on Wednesday night as top seeded Ogallala knocked off Gothenburg 44-33.

Both teams struggled to score early on. Poor shooting and turnovers led to an 8-4 lead for the Indians at the end of the first quarter. Ogallala extended their lead to 25-15 at half.

Gothenburg was able to close the gap to FOUR points in the third quarter, before another run by the Indians led to a TEN point lead at the end of the quarter.

Ogallala was able to hold onto their advantage in the FOURTH quarter. The Swedes were able to cut the lead to EIGHT at the end of the game but would get no closer.

AlGothenburg’s Alexis Bliven led all scores with 12 points, Annica Harm chipped in with 10 points. For Ogallala, Jaedy Commins and Milan Coggins each scored 10 points for Ogallala. With the win, Ogallala moves onto the Sub-District Final. Gothenburg ends the season with 6 and 16.