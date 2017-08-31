Swedes Snatch Victory From Jaws of Defeat

LEXINGTON – For the second game in a row Lexington and Gothenburg softball battled to a 5-4 finish. This time however, it was the Swedes coming out on top.

Gothenburg jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Nikita Wear scored after getting a base on balls, then coming home on an error. She didn’t score again until the seventh.

Lexington took the lead in the bottom of the first with a two-run homerun by McKenna Johnson. Meanwhile, Courtney Hansen settled in and was untouchable until late. The Minutemaids added runs in the second and fifth to take a 4-1 lead into the seventh inning.

Lexington got a quick first out. Then Hansen issued her second walk of the game. An error, two base hits, two passed balls and three runs later, Wear was standing at third base in a tie ball game with two outs. Moments later she scored on a another passed ball and Gothenburg took the lead to the bottom of the seventh. The Minutemaids refused to go away, having runners in the corners with two outs. Swede pitcher Avery Dunphy coaxed a ground ball out of Blaike Edeal that was fielded by Wear at shortstop, the throw beat Edeal and the Swedes completed the comeback.

With the win Gothenburg moves to 3-5, Lexington falls to 2-9.