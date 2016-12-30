Swedes Win Two At Second Day Of Cabela’s

SIDNEY – Both the girls and boys Gothenburg basketball teams got wins on Thursday at the Cabela’s Holiday Shootout.

The girls won a tight, high scoring game as they took down Torrington, WY, 56-51. The Raiders led by two points after the first quarter and then by one point at halftime. The Swedes then took a one point lead into the fourth quarter and outscored Torrington 14-10 in that quarter to secure the win.

Gracie Stienike scored 18 points to lead Gothenburg, Jaci Teahon had her season high as she chipped in with 15 points. It was the third win for the Swedes.

The girls will play at 1:30 today (Friday).

The Swede Boys remained undefeated with a hard-fought 59-53 win over Sidney. Ty Clement scored 20 points while shooting 7-10 from the floor and 6-7 from the free-throw line. Dawson Graham scored 16 points for Gothenburg and Colin Hahn had 12 points.

The Red Raiders led by five points at halftime, before Gothenburg surged in the second half outscoring Sidney 15-8 in the third quarter.

The Swedes will play Gering for the championship at 4:10 today (Friday).