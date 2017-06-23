TCU hammers Florida at CWS to set up winner take all game

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Evan Skoug hit a bases-clearing double, four TCU pitchers combined on a five-hitter, and the Horned Frogs beat Florida 9-2 on Friday night to force a second Bracket 2 final at the College World Series.

The teams will meet again Saturday night, with the winner advancing to the best-of-three finals starting Monday.

Skoug was 2 for 13 in the CWS when he came up in the sixth inning with two outs and the bases loaded. He lined reliever Frank Rubio’s 2-2 pitch into the right-center gap for an 8-2 lead.

Charles King (1-3) pitched 3 1/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief after taking over for starter Mitchell Traver with two outs in the fourth.

Jackson Kowar (12-1) struck out seven of the first eight batters he faced on his way to a career-high 11 Ks, but the Horned Frogs (50-17) were able to get to him and he lost for the first time this season for Florida (49-19).