Team USA Wins Gold at Volleyball Nations League | KRVN Radio

Team USA Wins Gold at Volleyball Nations League

BY NU Media Relations | July 2, 2018
Courtesy/NU Media Relations. Former Huskers Justine Wong-Orantes, Jordan Larson and Kelsey Robinson took home the gold medal at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League in China on Sunday.

The U.S. Women’s Volleyball National Team, with three former Huskers on the roster, captured the gold medal at the inaugural FIVB Volleyball Nations League Sunday in Nanjing, China. 

Team USA defeated Turkey in five sets in the championship match, 17-25, 25-22, 26-28, 25-15, 15-7. Former Husker Jordan Larson had 12 kills in the gold-medal match, along with two aces and one block. Libero Kelsey Robinson, who made her debut at the position for Team USA in Lincoln on May 17 in the third match of the event, handled 35 service receptions and had a 60 positive reception percentage. Justine Wong-Orantes also suited up as a libero. 

The FIVB Volleyball Nations League began play at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on May 15, where the second-ranked U.S. National Team won two if its three matches, falling only to Turkey in five sets. Team USA finished the competition with a 17-2 overall record. 

The U.S. National Team will now turn its attention to the Pan American Cup (July 8-14 in Dominican Republic) and the FIVB World Championships (Oct. 2-20 in Japan).

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
