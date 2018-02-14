Ten-game 2018 football schedule unveiled

SEWARD, Neb. – The 2018 football season is set to officially kick off on Sept. 8 with Bulldog Stadium serving as the venue. On Wednesday (Feb. 14), the Concordia University football program announced a 10-game slate for this coming fall. Patrick Daberkow’s second season at head football coach will get started with a non-conference home game versus NCAA Division III Buena Vista University. The Bulldogs will travel to Buena Vista in 2019.

The season opener will be the lone nonconference game on the 2018 schedule. The final nine regular-season contests will all be played against GPAC opponents. New to this year’s slate is the University of Jamestown, the latest institution to become a member of the GPAC. The Jimmies will welcome Concordia to Taylor Stadium on Sept. 15 for their first-ever conference game as a GPAC football competitor. Concordia and Jamestown have never met on the football field. The Bulldogs have also never played Buena Vista (member of the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference), which is coming off a 3-7 record in 2017.

In GPAC play, the Bulldogs will play four at home and five on the road (reversed in 2019). Homecoming is set for Sept. 22 when Midland makes a visit to Seward. Concordia will not play consecutive games at home or on the road during the entire season. The GPAC’s two 2017 playoff qualifiers, Morningside (Oct. 27) and Northwestern (Nov. 3), loom late in the schedule. Rival Doane has been scheduled for the season’s final regular season game (Nov. 10). The NAIA Football Championship Series gets started on Nov. 17.

In Daberkow’s first season as head coach, the Bulldogs went 6-4 overall and placed third in the GPAC standings. After a 2-3 start, Concordia went on a four-game win streak while riding 1,000-yard back Ryan Durdon, a breakout star as a sophomore. One of the season’s highlights came on Sept. 23 when the Bulldogs topped then seventh-ranked Doane, 29-18, on homecoming, snapping an 11-game series losing streak.

For the fourth season in a row, 104.9 Max Country will serve as the radio home of Concordia football. Tyler Cavalli (play-by-play) and Roger Fitzke (color commentator) are back in the fold to call the action.

2018 Concordia Football Schedule

Aug. 17 | Blue-White Scrimmage | 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 | vs. Buena Vista University (Parents’ Day) | 1 p.m.

Sept. 15 | *at University of Jamestown | 1 p.m.

Sept. 22 | *vs. Midland University (Homecoming) | 1 p.m.

Sept. 29 | *at Dordt College | 1 p.m.

Oct. 6 | *vs. Dakota Wesleyan University | 1 p.m.

Oct. 13 | *at Briar Cliff University | 1 p.m.

Oct. 20 | *vs. Hastings College (Military Appreciation) | 1 p.m.

Oct. 27 | *at Morningside College | 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 | *vs. Northwestern College (Senior Day) | 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 | *at Doane University | 1 p.m.

*Conference Game