Three Bulldogs to represent football program at D2 vs. NAIA Challenge

SEWARD, Neb. – The football careers of three Concordia University seniors will extend at least into this weekend. Kicker Brendan Cremin, receiver Jared Garcia and defensive back D’Mauria Martin will all participate in the annual D2 vs. NAIA Challenge. The Collegiate Development Football League (CDFL) organizes the all-star contest that features top senior football players from the NCAA Division II and NAIA levels. This year’s game will kick off from Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach, S.C., at 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 16.

A first team All-GPAC performer for the second year in a row, Martin put together a final collegiate season worthy of All-America consideration. The native of Converse, Texas, pulled in the NAIA National Defensive Player of the Week award on Oct. 16 after snaring three interceptions in a win over Midland. On the year, Martin totaled 52 tackles (six for loss), eight pass breakups, five interceptions and a forced fumble. After starting at corner his first three seasons as a Bulldog, Martin moved to safety in 2017. In his four-year career, Martin racked up 136 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 30 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

Garcia, who hails from Pearland, Texas, is the most accomplished receiver in program history. Over his four seasons as a Bulldog, Garcia hauled in 161 receptions for 2,495 yards and 35 touchdowns. His yardage and touchdown totals represent all-time school records while his reception total placed him at No. 2 in the record book. As a senior, Garcia reeled in 21 passes for 307 yards and six touchdowns over five games. Garcia notched two first team All-GPAC awards and two second team All-GPAC honors throughout his career, which included eight games with 100 or more receiving yards. His 11 touchdown receptions as a freshman remain a program single-season record.

A transfer from Modesto Community College, Cremin spent his junior and senior seasons as a member of the Bulldogs. The native of Modesto, Calif., went 6-for-12 on field goals (long of 43) and 28-for-29 on extra point attempts this fall. He also punted 14 times for an average of 34.5 yards per attempt. His career Concordia career included nine successful field goal tries. He went 36-for-38 on PATs over his two seasons.

The official website for the D2 vs. NAIA Challenge can be found HERE. Former Bulldogs Trey Barnes and Bryce Collins played in the 2016 contest.