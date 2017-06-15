Three Huskers Taken in MLB Draft

Lincoln – Three members of the 2017 Nebraska baseball team heard their names called on Wednesday during the MLB Draft, as juniors Jake Meyers, Luis Alvarado and Scott Schreiber were all picked. Meyers was the first to come off the board when the Houston Astros took the third-team All-American with the 16th pick of the 13th round and two picks later Alvarado was taken by Seattle Mariners. Schreiber was picked in the 26th round by the Tampa Bay Rays, the same organization where is brother, Brad, is a member of the Rays’ Double-A team.

Of the Huskers drafted on Wednesday, only Alvarado had previously been picked. The Salinas, Puerto Rico, native was a 33rd-round pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2014 when he came out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy.

On Tuesday, Husker signee John Swanda out of Des Moines, Iowa, was taken in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Angels.

Jake Meyers – Houston Astros (13th Round – 16th Pick)

Jake Meyers earned third-team All-America honors from both Baseball America and the NCBWA, was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and was named 1-of-5 finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award in 2017. A versatile player, Meyers started 40 games in centerfield and 14 games on the mound during the 2017 campaign. He batted .297 with one home run, seven doubles, 16 RBIs and a team-leading 52 runs. Meyers also led the team in stolen bases with 20 in 22 attempts.

Meyers went 8-2 on the mound with a 3.42 ERA in team-high 84.1 innings this season. Meyers tied fellow junior Jake Hohensee for the lead in strikeouts with 57, while walking only nine batters. Meyers tossed a complete game shutout on March 12 against Western Carolina and was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week following the performance.

Luis Alvarado – Seattle Mariners (13th Round – 18th Pick) Luis Alvarado completed his junior year at Nebraska in 2017, making 57 starts in the field and 16 appearances on the mound as a reliever. Alvarado had the fourth-most hits (64) and fifth-most doubles (12) on the team in 2017. He hit .283 with two home runs, 25 RBIs, 39 runs and two triples. On the mound, Alvarado led the Huskers with 10 saves, with a 1.72 ERA over 15.2 innings of work. He struck out 15 batters, and allowed the opposition to only bat .182. Alvarado is a .275 career hitter in 145 games, notching 136 hits, 50 RBIs, 78 runs and five home runs.

Scott Schreiber – Tampa Bay Rays (26th Round – 4th Pick) Scott Schreiber led NU’s offense with a .330 average during his junior season. Schreiber was also the team leader in home runs (7), hits (77), doubles (15) and RBIs (51) in 2017. In addition, he had 45 runs and one triple in 57 appearances, making 20 starts in right field, 36 as the designated hitter and one at first base. Schreiber achieved first-team All-Big Ten status in 2016 and 2017, and also earned Perfect Game/Rawlings honorable-mention All-America accolades in 2016. During his first three seasons, Schreiber has played in 145 games and batted .314. He has 180 hits, 26 home runs, 27 doubles, 124 RBIs, 104 runs and four triples.

The deadline for draftees to sign with the team that picked them is July 15.