Three MIAA Teams Ranked

BY Jayson Jorgensen | July 13, 2018
It looks like the MIAA could have another very strong year in football. Three conference squads are ranked in the Street & Smith’s College Football Yearbook. Fort Hays State which is coming off a conference championship is ranked 4th, Northwest Missouri State is ranked 9th, and Central Missouri who went 9-3 is ranked 18th.

