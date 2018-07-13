It looks like the MIAA could have another very strong year in football. Three conference squads are ranked in the Street & Smith’s College Football Yearbook. Fort Hays State which is coming off a conference championship is ranked 4th, Northwest Missouri State is ranked 9th, and Central Missouri who went 9-3 is ranked 18th.
Three MIAA Teams Ranked
