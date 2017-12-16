Thunder coming to town

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team caps “Finals Week” with a home game this Saturday against Manhattan Christian College.

The game tips at 2 p.m. and then UNK (8-2) won’t play again until hosting York on Saturday, December 30; check the women’s basketball schedule page for media links.

Manhattan Christian College, a school of around 350 students in Manhattan, Kan., is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA). Like the NAIA, games against Division II schools are exhibitions and will not count on a team’s overall record.

Sporting a 5-0 record in the Health & Sports Center, UNK is aiming for is first six-game home winning streak in seven years. Last year, the Lopers posted an 8-7 home record while going 9-5 in 2015-16.

Despite falling at Emporia State and Washburn last week, the Lopers still rank nationally in three free throw categories. Kearney is 22nd in Division II in free throws made (161/16 per game), 42nd in free throw percentage (75.9) and 47th in free throws attempted (212/21 per game).

Defensively, UNK is still not allowing teams to get to the line. The Hornets and Ichabods combined to go 13 of 22 last week; for the year, Loper opponents have taken just 107 freebies (11 per game).

Individually, senior McKenzie Brown is now 23rd on the career scoring list (1,060). She needs 25 more points to past lefty post Becky Schroeder (1998-01) for 22nd place. Brown also recently joined Beth Swift (247) and Taryn Ninemire (223) as the only UNK players with 200 made three pointers in a career. Brown now has 204 and is currently averaging 2.1 a night.

Before hosting the York Panthers (4-10), UNK will be off December 20-26 due to the Division II Moratorium (no games or practices for any D2 school in any sport).

Manhattan Christian College Thunder

2017-18 Record: 5-3

2017-18 Notable Results: Lost four exhibition games to NAIA competition

Player to Watch: 5-5 junior guard Katherine Wenger (17.3 points & 3.63 rebounds per game; 27 made 3’s) and 5-8 guard Melissa Fabela (11.4 points and 3.80 rebounds per game; 12 made 3’s)

Team Numbers: 65.1 points per game, + 3.4 scoring margin, + 2.0 rebounding margin, + 1.3 turnover margin, 65% at the line