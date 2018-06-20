Tigers-Royals to play in Omaha before 2019 CWS

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-319038 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | June 20, 2018
Courtesy/AP. Grounds crew members work on the playing surface at TD Ameritrade Park, home of the NCAA baseball College World Series, in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 13, 2018. Competition in the College World Series starts on Saturday June 16. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. – The Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals will play a regular-season game in Omaha the week the 2019 College World Series opens, The Associated Press has learned.

Major League Baseball and the NCAA have been working to arrange a game as a kickoff event to the CWS, two people close to the situation told the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details.

A news conference with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was scheduled for Thursday at TD Ameritrade Park, the host site for the CWS.

The move would be similar to the regular-season games played in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in conjunction with the Little League World Series.

