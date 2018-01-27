Tri-City drops opening game of the weekend to Central Illinois

Kearney, NE. – The Tri-City Storm dropped the first game of a three game weekend tonight to the Central Illinois Flying Aces by a final score of 2-0. The Storm were shutout at home for just the 2nd time this season in the loss.

After no goals were scored in the opening two periods, Central Illinois broke the tie at the 13:44 mark of the 3rd period. Cameron Burke tallied his eighth of the season on a 5 on 3 power play goal to put the Flying Aces up by a goal. Central Illinois scored again at the 18:37 mark of the period, when Drew Elser scored into an empty net to seal the victory. The Flying Aces recorded their 4th road win of the season and improved to 12-19-1-3 on the season.

Tri-City goalie Filip Larsson recorded the loss in net and fell to 18-5 on the season. The Storm ended the game 0 for 6 on the powerplay and the team was held off the scoresheet for just the third time this season. Tri-City fell to 21-9-1-1 overall and 11-5-0-1 at home in tonight’s loss. The Storm return home tomorrow night for the 2nd game of a three game weekend. Tomorrow night’s matchup will be the final meeting between the Flying Aces and the Storm this season.

The Storm return to action tomorrow night at the Viaero Center in Kearney. The broadcast will begin at 7:15pm on HockeyTV and the Breeze 94.5FM. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35pm