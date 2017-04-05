Tri City Storm Alum Makes The Show

Kearney, Neb. — Philadelphia Flyers forward Mike Vecchione made his NHL debut Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils and became the 14th former Storm player to appear in an NHL game. In a 1-0 OT loss, Vecchione recorded one shot on goal in 8:14 of ice time. The 24-year-old signed an entry-level contract on Friday. Vecchione is a “Hobey Baker Hat Trick”, one of three finalists left for college hockey’s Hobey Baker Award.

Tri-City has had three former Storm players debut in 2016-17; Nick Lappin and Blake Coleman have skated for New Jersey and Coleman opposed Vecchione Tuesday. Jaden Schwartz and Phoenix Copley have played for the St. Louis Blues. Vecchione had 29 goals for Union College this season and recorded 63 points, tied for the most in the NCAA. The native of Saugus, Massachusetts completed a four-year career at Union and scored 71 goals and 176 points in 149 career games. Vecchione helped Union capture its first NCAA Championship as a freshman in 2014.

From 2011-13, Vecchione scored 36 goals and 89 points in 112 regular season games with Tri-City. He led the Storm in goals (26) and finished second in points (60) behind Trevor Moore (now with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies) in 2012-13.