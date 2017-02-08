Tri City Storm Has Busy Day

Kearney, Neb. – The Tri-City Storm announced three transactions Tuesday, including two trades with the Waterloo Black Hawks, that have brought the Storm three players, a draft pick and a player to be named later. In the first move, Tri-City acquired affiliate forward Caleb Rule, a 2017 2nd round, Phase I draft pick and a player to be named later in exchange for forward Alex Limoges. In the second move, a three-team deal with Waterloo and Chicago, the Storm picked up affiliate defenseman Tyler Borsch from Waterloo for goalie Dayton Rasmussen.

As part of the three-team deal, Rasmussen was moved to the Chicago Steel. The Storm then acquired former Bloomington Thunder goaltender Logan Halladay off of waivers. Coach Muckalt: “Alex and Dayton have been integral parts of our team the last two seasons and we thank them so much for their contributions. We wish them the best as they move on. The focus remains to make each and every player better for the remainder of the season.”