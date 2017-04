UNK ATHLETICS RECOGNIZES STUDENT-ATHLETES WITH ANNUAL “LOUIE AWARDS”

THE 3RD ANNUAL LOPER AWARD CEREMONY AND BANQUET, “THE LOUIE AWARDS”, WERE HELD WEDNESDAY EVENING AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY, TO RECOGNIZE THE NEARLY 500 STUDENT-ATHLETES AT UNK IN 18 DIFFERENT CATEGORIES.

THE AWARDS CEREMONY, MODELED AFTER ESPN’S “THE ESPY’S” RECOGNIZED INDIVIDUAL STUDENTS WITH AN AWARD CERTIFICATE WHILE TEAM WINNERS RECEIVED A TRAVELING PLAQUE AND “BRAGGING RIGHTS” FOR THE NEXT YEAR.

WINNERS INCLUDED:

LOPER PRIDE FOR A MALE ATHLETE

THIS AWARD RECOGNIZES ATHLETES THAT HAVE DISPLAYED ENTHUSIASM, DEDICATION, AND PRIDE FOR THEIR TEAM AND PROGRAM DURING COMPETITION.

WINNER: FRANK CUDDY – CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK AND FIELD

LOPER PRIDE FOR A FEMALE ATHLETE

THIS AWARD RECOGNIZES ATHLETES THAT HAVE DISPLAYED ENTHUSIASM, DEDICATION, AND PRIDE FOR THEIR TEAM AND PROGRAM DURING COMPETITION.

WINNER: ANNIE WOLFE – VOLLEYBALL

LOPER PRIDE FOR A MALE TEAM

THIS AWARD RECOGNIZES A SPORTS TEAM THAT HAS SUPPORTED OTHER SPORTS PROGRAMS BY DISPLAYING ENTHUSIASM, LOYALTY, AND PRIDE WHILE BEING A PART OF THE LOPER FAMILY.

WINNER: TRACK AND FIELD

LOPER PRIDE FOR A FEMALE TEAM

THIS AWARD RECOGNIZES A SPORTS TEAM THAT HAS SUPPORTED OTHER SPORTS PROGRAMS BY DISPLAYING ENTHUSIASM, LOYALTY, AND PRIDE WHILE BEING A PART OF THE LOPER FAMILY.

WINNER: VOLLEYBALL

EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE FOR A MALE TEAM

THIS TRAVELLING TROPHY RECOGNIZES OUTSTANDING SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY BY A MALE LOPER SPORTS TEAM.

WINNER: BASEBALL

EXCELLENCE IN COMMUNITY SERVICE FOR A FEMALE TEAM

THIS TRAVELLING TROPHY RECOGNIZES OUTSTANDING SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY BY A FEMALE LOPER SPORTS TEAM.

WINNER: TRACK AND FIELD

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR FOR A MALE ATHLETE

THIS AWARD IS PRESENTED TO ONE MALE FRESHMAN ATHLETE THAT HAS ENORMOUSLY CONTRIBUTED TO HIS TEAM’S OVERALL SUCCESS. SPRING SPORT ATHLETES WERE LOOKED AT FOR THE SPRING 2016 SEASON.

WINNER: KYLE JUHL – BASKETBALL

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR FOR A FEMALE ATHLETE

THIS AWARD IS PRESENTED TO ONE FEMALE FRESHMAN ATHLETE THAT HAS ENORMOUSLY CONTRIBUTED TO HER TEAM’S OVERALL SUCCESS. SPRING SPORT ATHLETES WERE LOOKED AT FOR THE SPRING 2016 SEASON.

WINNER: APRIL GRAHAM – CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK AND FIELD

BEST SPORTS MOMENT FOR A MALE ATHLETE

THIS AWARD GOES TO AN ATHLETE THAT HAS PERFORMED DURING A MOMENT, OR A SERIES OF MOMENTS, THAT HAVE TRANSPIRED INTO THE BEST, OR MOST REMARKABLE, IN THE 2016-2017 SPORTS SEASON.

WINNER: TYLE KOZEAL – FOOTBALL

BEST SPORTS MOMENT FOR A FEMALE ATHLETE

THIS AWARD GOES TO AN ATHLETE THAT HAS PERFORMED DURING A MOMENT, OR A SERIES OF MOMENTS, THAT HAVE TRANSPIRED INTO THE BEST, OR MOST REMARKABLE, IN THE 2016-2016- 2017 SPORTS SEASON.

WINNER: ANNIE WOLFE: – VOLLEYBALL

MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

THIS AWARD IS RECOGNIZING ONE MALE TEAM THAT HAS HAD THE MOST DISTINGUISHED ATHLETIC PERFORMANCE AND LEADERSHIP DURING THE 2016-2017 SPORTS SEASON.

WINNER: WRESTLING

FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR

THIS AWARD IS RECOGNIZING ONE FEMALE TEAM THAT HAS HAD THE MOST DISTINGUISHED ATHLETIC PERFORMANCE AND LEADERSHIP DURING THE 2016-2017 SPORTS SEASON.

WINNER: VOLLEYBALL

MISS BLUE & GOLD

THIS AWARD IS PRESENTED TO A FEMALE ATHLETE WHO HAS MADE THE MOST VALUABLE CONTRIBUTION TO HER TEAM, AND LOPER ATHLETICS, THROUGH HER QUALITIES OF SPIRIT, DEDICATION, LEADERSHIP, AND SPORTSMANSHIP.

WINNER: ANNIE WOLFE – VOLLEYBALL

MR. BLUE & GOLD

THIS AWARD IS PRESENTED TO A SENIOR MALE ATHLETE WHO HAS MADE THE MOST VALUABLE CONTRIBUTION TO HIS TEAM, AND LOPER ATHLETICS, THROUGH HIS QUALITIES OF SPIRIT, DEDICATION, LEADERSHIP, AND SPORTSMANSHIP.

WINNER: KEVIN DINEEN – BASKETBALL

INDIVIDUAL STUDENTS WORKER AWARDS:

STUDENT TRAINER OF THE YEAR: MICAH STALL

STUDENT EQUIPMENT MANAGER OF THE YEAR: CONNOR GOSNELL

ADMINISTRATIVE STUDENT WORKER OF THE YEAR: ANDREW HANSON

AND THE FINAL AWARD OF THE EVENING, “THE DR. TOM KROPP DEDICATION AWARD”. ESTABLISHED TWO YEARS AGO, THE DEPARTMENT OF INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETICS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA KEARNEY PROUDLY RECOGNIZES A STUDENT-ATHLETE, COACH, STAFF MEMBER, OR VOLUNTEER WHO EPITOMIZES WHAT DR. TOM KROPP WAS ALL ABOUT AS A PLAYER, COACH, INSTRUCTOR, AND PERSON.

WINNER: TYKE KOZEAL