UNK Drops Double Header

Kearney, Neb. – The Missouri Western State Griffons have now won seven in a row after taking a double header from Nebraska-Kearney, 6-2 and 6-4, Sunday afternoon at Patriot Park. The Griffs improve to 22-14 (9-5) and have the longest current winning streak in the MIAA. Meanwhile, UNK (12-18, 8-8) ends a rare eight-game home stand with a 4-4 mark. The Lopers were minus Colorado junior pitcher Erin Hallman today (five wins in 18 appearances) due to injury. It’s hoped she’ll be back in the coming weeks. In game one Mo West scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth to erase a 2-1 deficit. The Griffons five through seven hitters went a combined 6 for 11 with six RBI’s and three runs scored. That included Papillion freshman right fielder Taylor Hoelscher (2 for 4, three RBI’s). Sophomore starter Kallie Hinds (10-3) allowed two earned on three hits and two walks before giving way to junior Olivia Goodale in the fifth. She earned her fourth save by blanking the Lopers down the stretch. UNK got two bunt singles from Omaha freshman left fielder Jasmyn Broussard with Kearney junior shortstop Kaitlyn Johnson (2 for 3, one run) having a leadoff triple to start a two-run third. In game two the big blow was a wind-aided three-run homer to right by Elkhorn sophomore cleanup hitter Emma Hoffart (2 for 4, two runs & three RBI’s) in the top of the first.

The Griffs tacked on two more runs in the top of the third to make it 5-1 before UNK tried to rally. An RBI sac bunt from Papillion junior designated player Alexis Howe (0 for 2, two RBI’s) cut the deficit to three and then some deft base running allowed two more Lopers to cross home in the fifth. However, Goodale got a strike out to end the inning and then gave way to junior Kenzie HIlzer. She retired six straight to earn her first save of 2019. Six different Lopers registered a hit in the loss including Lincoln freshman leadoff hitter Carlee Liesch (1 for 3, two runs). Finally, Kansas freshman Megan Blake allowed no earned runs in five innings of relief work. UNK heads up the road to Hastings College Tuesday evening for a double header. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.