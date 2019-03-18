UNK Drops MIAA Opener

Kearney, Neb. – Pittsburg State freshman right hander Shelby Smith had two strong outings in the circle to help Pittsburg State squeak by Nebraska-Kearney, 3-0 and 4-3 (10 innings), in an MIAA double header Sunday afternoon in Great Bend, Kan. This was UNK’s first league games of the season and slated home openers. Due to weather and field conditions in Kearney, the games were moved about three hours south to Barton Community College and pushed back two full days. The Lopers will remain in town and face Missouri Southern State on Monday afternoon. Even on St. Patrick’s Day UNK couldn’t find any gold at the end of the rainbow. The Lopers fall to 0-4 in extra-inning games, 0-6 in one-run games and have dropped nine contests by a total of 13 runs.