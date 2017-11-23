UNK Falls in Oklahoma

Kearney, Neb. – Three starters scored in double figures and Southern Nazarene used a couple of big runs to down Nebraska-Kearney, 83-68, Wednesday night in Bethany, Okla.

The Crimson Storm, from the Great American Conference, improve to 4-0 while the Lopers fall to 2-4.

SNU, which lost 95-80 to UNK two years ago, used a 17-0 run to grab a 19-4 lead seven minutes into the action. The Crimson Storm hit eight of its first 12 shots while UNK was just 2 of 6 from the field and 0 of 4 at the line during this stretch. Overall, Kearney went 22 of 31 at the line with SNU attempted just nine freebies.

The Lopers fought back, tying things at 29 on a layup by freshman reserve forward Austin Luger (Alliance). However, SNU closed the half on a 10-2 run and then tallied 13 of the first 19 points in the second half to open up a 14-point cushion. UNK didn’t get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

Shooting 55 percent from the field, the Crimson Storm was led by sophomore guard Jhonthan Dunn, who tallied 25 points in 35 minutes. He went 10 of 19 from the floor (5 of 8 threes) and 2 of 3 at the line and also added two assists, a block, and steal.

Fellow starters Micah Speight (18) and Noah Starkey (16) scored in double figures as well with 6-3 junior guard Quaylon Newton having eight points and five blocks.

Going 19 of 53 (35.8 percent) from the field, UNK was led by Chicago senior guard Yashua Trent. He made his first four shots to tally a team-high 15. He also supplied five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes.

Next, Luger hit three triples to score 11 with Bellevue sophomore AJ Jackson seeing his first action of 2017-18 and tallying five points and four boards in 18 minutes.

UNK is at nationally-ranked Arkansas-Ft. Smith on Friday night.